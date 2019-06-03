CRA holds community workshops to discuss redevelopment plan for Greater Frenchtown/Southside

Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 3, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Community Redevelopment Agency is hosting two workshops, one on Monday, June 3 and the other on Tuesday, June 4, to gather community input on the updated Greater Frenchtown/Southside Community Redevelopment Plan.

The plan has twelve goals; some include historic preservation, affordable housing, neighborhood beautification and public safety.

"I would love a playground for the little ones, kind of like that little infant playground that's around FAMU; we would love to get one down here," said resident Areyouna Brooks. "Affordable housing would be awesome, because I'm a single parent myself, so I can definitely use that."

Brooks would also like to see more cleanliness.

"I'd love to see a park as well as maybe some more cleanliness around here, there's a lot of poop on the ground and whatnot," said Brooks. "So it would be better for it to be more family-oriented."

Another resident, who goes by the nickname Koolaide, discussed neighborhood beautification.

"We've got Daves Street right here, if they fixed that up, or if they fixed up Fourth Avenue Park, or this park down here behind McDonalds," said Koolaide.

He explained that the area does not necessarily need new parks, but rather improvements, such as playgrounds, to the current parks.

"Just make it feel more welcoming," he said. "They've got a lot of abandoned houses around here, if they could just allow, have a little group where they go in and clean them up once in a while. I would join a volunteer to clean up abandoned houses and stuff."

The old redevelopment plan dates back to the year 2000; the goal is to adopt the plan by early 2020.

Workshops will begin with a 30 minute presentation, followed by breakout boards for residents to provide feedback.

Those attending the workshops will prioritize the plan's goals; the plan is the governing document, which will guide how CRA funds will be used for projects in order of importance.

Revising the plan does not mean the CRA is stagnant; one program is focused on creating a thriving economic base in the community.

"That program, 'business facility' is an ongoing program," said CRA principal planner Sherri Curtis. "We'll continue that program even though we are revising the plan."

The head of the Citizens Advisory Committee wrote in an e-mail today, worrying about what he sees as the lack of implementation in the CRA's past plans, citing a phase of "perpetual planning."

That committee will have input on the new plan after community response is gathered, at the June and August meetings.