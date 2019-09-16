CRTPA asking FDOT to review Woodville Highway project alternate route, dependent on funding

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 16, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Capital Region Transportation Planning Agency took a closer look at the controversial Woodville Highway project at its Monday afternoon meeting; the group ultimately voted to send a letter to FDOT about the "People's Choice" alternative, asking about the future of funding if the project were to be changed.

Multiple public speakers were present, speaking out against the project.

"We need some improvements in the traffic flow, yes we do," said Tallahassee resident Cheryl Collier-Brown. "But that particular rendition that they proposed today and at the other two meetings were not acceptable."

Brown and about eleven other public speakers told the Board they believe the loop of the project is confusing, disruptive, and unnecessary.

The proposed project comes in two parts: Creating four lanes of Woodville Highway from Capital Circle up to Gaile Avenue, and creating a "loop" from Gaile Avenue up to Tram Road.

The loop idea would make Crawfordville and Woodville Highways each run one-way, north and south.

"These improvements are looking at the long term traffic capacity on Woodville Highway. There are some issues right now but when you look out to 2035, 2040, those issues get significantly worse, so this project is designed to alleviate some of those traffic issues," said CRTPA Executive Director Greg Slay.

The one-way nature of the project was part of what made many in the community upset, concerned about the future of businesses, and how residents living in the area would get around.

Slay said the CRTPA did consider other ideas.

"One that included flying Woodville Highway over Crawfordville Highway; that actually resulted in a significant amount of neighborhood impact, as well as a lack of connectivity between the roadways," said Slay.

The project dates back to 2010; many argued the public input from that time is now obsolete.

One woman went as far as to create her own option, the "People's Choice."

Sue-Ellen Gardiner's alternate option widens the road and adds turn lanes to Tram Road.

Many of the City and County commissioners remembered not particularly liking any of the proposed routes, and deciding that the one-way loop was the least of the evils.

However, after the community input, County Commissioner Nick Maddox said that he could not in good conscience continue to support the project.

He made a motion to change the project to the "People's Choice" route, but no other board members seconded it.

Other members stated their concerns about losing the funding that FDOT has already allotted.

A representative from FDOT stated that by changing the route, the project would return to the planning process; she believed they would likely not receive the funding again for years.

Ultimately, Maddox made a motion to send a letter to FDOT, requesting information on what might happen to the funding, if the route was changed.

FDOT has granted the project 11.5 million dollars of funding for right of way acquisition at this point.

County Commissioner Kristin Dozier made an amendment to the motion, asking for a list of tweaks that would improve neighborhood access in the area if the project were to move ahead as it currently stands.

The speakers against the project left the meeting feeling hopeful.

"I'm very thankful that they decided to take a second look at the plan and realize that it's not beneficial for our area, or our commuting in southern Leon County and Wakulla County," said Patricia Zimmer.

"They're privy to what our concerns are, if that makes sense," said Brown. "They [the commissioners] are listening to us."

The project is not yet funded for construction; that is not anticipated to begin for another eight to twelve years.