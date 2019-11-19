CRTPA requests FDOT work with citizens on Woodville Highway project

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 19, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The controversial Woodville Highway project remains under discussion; the CRTPA has requested FDOT meet with concerned citizens and try to come to a positive solution for all.

The proposed project comes in two parts, creating four lanes of Woodville Highway from Capital Circle up to Gaile Avenue, and creating a "loop" from Gaile Avenue up to Tram Road. The loop would make Crawfordville and Woodville Highways each run one-way, north and south.

Residents and businesses in the area say the plan is convenient.

"All of the residents on the Southside have to make a full loop, on every trip, every time we want to go to CVS, or go drop our child off at Fairview, or go to the Community Center. And that's not right," said Sue-Ellen Gardiner.

"Going all around the world to get from point A to point B, it doesn't make sense to me," said Cheryl Collier-Brown.

Gardiner created her own map, called the "People's Choice." However, FDOT's review was not in favor of that plan.

"What was termed the People's Choice, actually did not provide any benefit to traffic flow, or projected traffic flow in the area," said CRTPA Executive Director Greg Slay.

That plan would widen the road and add turn lanes to Tram Road.

"They gave us an answer to how many vehicles will be able to pass our areas swiftly, and that's not our concern," said Gardiner. "Our concern is the disruption of our lives."

The CRTPA has requested that FDOT sit down with citizens and consider the People's Choice Map.

"I'm optimistic because at least they're willing to listen to us," said Collier-Brown.

"It's not about taking a stand and digging my heels in the ground, absolutely not, that's not what this is about. We want change, we want smart change though," said Gardiner.

Some CRTPA board members were concerned about the project not happening at all if the community cannot come to a positive resolution.