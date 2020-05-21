2 Tallahassee CVS stores to provide drive-thru COVID-19 testing

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 21, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — CVS says it is opening 37 new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites across Florida, including two locations in Tallahassee.

The new sites will open on Friday, the pharmacy chain says.

The following locations in Tallahassee will provide drive-thru testing:

—CVS Pharmacy, 1708 North Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32303

—CVS Pharmacy, 5466 Thomasville Road North, Tallahassee, FL 32312

Self-swab tests will be utilized at the sites, CVS says. In total, there are 47 CVS test sites in Florida. CVS says it expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May, with a goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com. The self-swab tests will be available to people who meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's criteria.

Patients will stay in their cars and be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be given a test kit and instructions. CVS says one of its team members will observes the self-swab process to make sure it is done correctly.

Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing, and the results will be returned in about three days.

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.

