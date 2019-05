By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 7, 2019

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Grady County School District says Cairo High School has been placed on lockdown after a threat was made on social media.

The district announced the lockdown in a post on Facebook.

The school district says they are holding bus riders at all schools and students that walk at Southside, as well as car riders at CHS, until the lockdown is lifted.

As of 3:36 p.m., the lockdown has not been lifted.