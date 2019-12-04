Cairo Mayor selects interim chief of police

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) — In wake of Cairo Chief of Police Keith Sandefur's arrest and subsequent resignation on Tuesday, Mayor Booker Gainor has selected investigator Giovanni Santos as the city's interim police chief.

The GBI arrested Sandefur on theft charges Tuesday. According to the arrest affidavits, he bought handguns using city funds.

WCTV has reached out to Sandefur, who has bonded out of jail, for comment. We are waiting to hear back.

