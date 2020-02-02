Cairo PD needs help finding missing 12-year-old girl

By: WALB News

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Cairo Police Department needs the community’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police say Kadasia Alexis Moore walked away from her home on the 200 block of 15th Street Friday morning.

Some family members tell WALB her last name is Hall.

Since then, Moore has been reported seen at Holder Park around 4 p.m. since the initial report on Feb. 1.

She was last seen wearing grey jeans and a grey sweater.

She is 5′6 and around 115 lbs.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Moore, please call Decatur and Grady 911 Center at (229) 248-3000 or 911.