By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 3, 2019

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) — The Grady County Sheriff's Office says Cairo Chief of Police Keith Sandefur was arrested on two counts of theft by conversion.

He was booked into the Grady County Jail Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story, and WCTV will bring you the latest details once we gather them.

