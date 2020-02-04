Cairo mom charged after daughter reported missing

By: WALB News Team

February 4, 2020

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) — A Cairo mom was charged after her daughter went missing for two days, according to the Cairo Police Department.

Kinnesh Moore was charged with one count of interference with custody and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor after Kadasia Hall was missing for two days.

“Moore had knowledge of the whereabouts of her daughter from the onset of the investigation and failed to disclose that information to investigators. Moore did this with the intent of keeping her daughter away from (her) grandmother... who has lawful custody of her child,” Cairo police said in a release Tuesday.

Police brought Moore in for questioning on Monday.

Police said if Moore advised investigators on Hall’s whereabouts, "the significant and immediate concern caused to the community over the safety of the child would have been avoided, as well as the needless expense of police resources.”

Hall was found at a Thomasville home.

