Cairo resident holds two winning tickets for Fantasy 5 drawing, winning $100,000

Posted:

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
May 17, 2019

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) -- A Cairo resident won two Fantasy 5 jackpot prizes, winning two-thirds of the $150,000 from the May 14 drawing.

The winning numbers were 14-15-19-32-33.

The Georgia Lottery says Cairo resident purchased a ticket and forgot, leading to the accidental purchase of a second ticket.

Each ticket was worth $50,000.

The tickets were sold at One Convenient Stop on Highway 93.

The Lottery says Cairo has been a recent hot spot for Fantasy 5 players after a winning ticket worth $255,839 was purchased at One Convenient Stop on Highway 111 last week.

 
