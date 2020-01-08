Calhoun County murder victim identified, charge filed against suspect

By: WJHG/WECP News

January 7, 2020

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We're learning more about a man who was beaten and stabbed to death in Calhoun County.

Calhoun County Sheriff's Deputies say they responded to a call on Newsome Road in Clarksville on New Year's Day. They say William Yeomans, 64, was found beaten and stabbed to death. They believe he was killed the night before.

Investigators say they started looking for Michael Lucas, 59, who lived on the same property.

Later that day, Lucas was pulled over by a police officer in Grand Coteau, Louisiana. Police say Lucas shot the officer and ran away. They say the gun used in the shooting was stolen from Yeomans' camper in Clarksville. The officer's wound was not life-threatening.

Police say when Lucas was taken into custody, he admitted to shooting the officer and stabbing Yeomans.

Lucas is charged with a count of second-degree murder in Calhoun County. Deputies say other charges will be forthcoming related to the firearm.

