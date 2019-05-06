Calhoun-Liberty Hospital set to received $3 million in hurricane relief

By: Alicia Turner | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 6, 2019

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WCTV) -- After Hurricane Michael, help from organizations like the National Guard came in droves. But their work stopped the bleeding temporarily.

“It's been a struggle. Not only are our employees coming together to make sure we continue to meet the needs of our community, but they're also dealing with what's going on at home trying to repair things there or even rebuild," said Tonya Smith with the Calhoun-Liberty Hospital.

The Florida legislature is hoping to alleviate some of the stress. The state allocated three million dollars to the hospital to help get them back on their feet.

"My prayers have been answered," said Lula Allen, a Blountstown resident.

Allen one of many in the area well aware of how crucial the hospital is to the community. She lives just across the street and explained that when she’s sick, it's where she feels comfortable.

"When I’m sick I want to be able to go to that hospital because they are very good to me. I love it. I love the people over there," she said.

Pearl, also a resident of Blountstown added, “It's really important for this neighborhood because all we've got right here is just a few doctors.”

Calhoun-Liberty Hospital serves as one of the only emergency rooms available to people in their area for 50 miles in any direction.

"We have to provide emergency care to people who have it because they can have it within a few minutes, versus an hour drive," Tonya said.

Since the storm portions of the hospital have been closed off, offices moved, and what once could hold up to 25 patients in house can now only see ten.

"We need help around here," Pearl said.

Allen added, "I think it's great. I’m so excited."

The hospital said while they wait on the funding to be dispersed they are also working closely with FEMA and their insurance to secure additional funding.

The hospital says it's also working with FEMA, and their insurance to secure additional funds.

