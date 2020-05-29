California man says he broke into bank to heat up Hot Pocket

By: CNN

SAN DIEGO (CNN) — Authorities in California say a man broke into a bank to use a microwave for his Hot Pocket Wednesday.

Police were called to a Wells Fargo Bank in San Diego early that morning. When they arrived, they found a broken window near the bank's drive-thru.

They say the alarm company reported surveillance cameras captured a man inside a break room and using the microwave. Officers arrested the man, and that's when he admitted why he was there.

"You did that for a Hot Pocket?" A reporter at the scene asked.

"Yes, all that for a Hot Pocket," the man said.

"You broke into a bank for a Hot Pocket?" The reporter asked again.

"Hot Pocket. Hot Pocket," the man replied.

Finally, the reported asked the man if it was worth it.

"Hell yeah it was worth it. *Expletive* yes, it was worth it. A Hot Pocket? Hell yeah," the man replied.

The man was arrested on suspicion of breaking into the bank.

Authorities have not released his name or any other details.

