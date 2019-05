WCTV Eyewitness News

May 23, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A fire broke out at Calvary Methodist Church early Friday morning. The church is located at 218 Ausley Road in Tallahassee.

The inside of the church has been deemed a total loss, according to the church's pastor who spoke with WCTV this morning.

The fire reportedly began around midnight on Friday.

The fire has been contained, although it is unclear what caused it.