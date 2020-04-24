Cam Akers drafted by Los Angeles Rams in second round of the NFL Draft

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Former Florida State running back Cam Akers has been drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Rams selected Akers with the 52nd overall pick.

In three years at FSU, Akers rushed for 2,875 yards and 27 touchdowns on 586 career carries. He added 69 receptions for 486 yards and seven touchdowns in the passing game.

As a junior this past year, Akers rushed for 1,144 yards and 14 touchdowns, both career highs, in 11 games. He added 30 catches for 225 yards and four receiving touchdown, also all career highs.

Akers joins a Rams team that is less than a full month removed from cutting former top draft selection, Todd Gurley, and joins a back field that includes Malcolm Brown, Darrell Henderson Jr. and John Kelly.

It isn't out of the question Akers could be RB1 for LA to open the season.

The Rams went 9-7 last year, finishing third in the NFC West, missing the playoffs after making it to Super Bowl LII in 2018.

Akers is the first player from FSU to be drafted this year.