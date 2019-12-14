Cam Akers will skip FSU’s bowl game, prepare for the NFL Draft

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State junior running back Cam Akers announced that he won’t play in FSU’s bowl game and is entering the NFL Draft.

Thank you Florida State 🌹 pic.twitter.com/KnS1TeNwuf — Cam akers (@thereal_cam3) December 14, 2019

ESPN.com considers Akers the No. 4 running back expected to be available in the 2020 NFL Draft. He ranks behind Georgia’s D’Andre Swift, Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins and Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor.

The 5-foot-11, 212-pound junior from Clinton, Miss. has been a three-year starter for the Seminoles. He finishes his career with 11 100-yard rushing games, including six this past season. He had 586 career carries for the Seminoles. He had 27 career rushing touchdowns, which is seventh on FSU’s career rushing touchdown list. He finished with 2,874 career rushing yards.

Akers has been far and away FSU’s best player during the 2019 season. He appeared in 11 games, starting all of them, and recorded 231 carries for 1,144 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. He also had 30 receptions for 225 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. As a quarterback, he was 4-for-6 for 50 passing yards.

During the 2018 season, Akers, in 12 appearances and 10 starts, battled through frustrations and a woeful offense posting a team-high 706 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. He caught 23 receptions for 245 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

As a freshman in 2017, he was FSU’s leading rusher with 1,024 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 194 carries. He broke FSU’s freshman rushing record, which was previously held by Dalvin Cook.

Akers was a five-star prospect that chose FSU over Ole Miss, LSU, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and others. He was considered the No. 1 running back in the 2017 class by the 247Sports.com Composite Rankings.