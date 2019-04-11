Camel surprises customers at pet store in Michigan

By: WVLT | CBS

MUSKEGON, MI. (CBS) -- A video of a man taking his pet camel for a stroll at a PetSmart in Michigan is going viral.

Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo shared video to Facebook of the camel, named Jeffrey, making his way through the aisles of the pet store with the owner Scott Lewis on Sunday.

The owner of the farm says they had a camel trainer working with Jeffrey who needed to know exactly how much Jeffrey weighs in order to give him accurate dosages of his annual medications and vaccines.

PetSmart's pet policy has a list of animals owners can bring to the store, but camels are not one of them.

There was no need to "camel-flauge" Jeffrey this time.

They ran into several of Jeffrey's fans who recognized him from the farm.

They eventually got him to a scale and he weighed in at exactly 1,400 pounds.

The farm received Jeffrey, now 11 years old, when he was a baby.

