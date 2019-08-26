Cameras that detect, cite speeders in school zones come to Thomasville

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 26 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Cameras that detect speeding drivers in school zones are coming to Thomasville.

The City recently signed a contract with the traffic camera company, RedSpeed.

The new school safety initiative comes after a state law that passed back in 2018, which allows these cameras to be implemented in school zones.

The new method is now gaining popularity in school districts across Georgia.

The Thomasville Police Department says over the next couple months, drivers will notice stricter speed enforcement and added signage in city school zones.

With the agreement, traffic cameras will be placed in every school of all six campuses.

TPD says the cameras have license plate recognition, and find drivers at least 10 over the speed limit.

It snaps a picture, notifies police, and sends the citation by mail.

Police say it means more safety for kids. It also allows officers to return to patrolling the city.

"If they stop a violator, while they have that violator stopped there's probably 20 or 30 coming through they're not able to stop. This camera is going to pick up every violator, so it's important they understand the camera doesn't ever stop," said Maj. Wade Glover, with TPD.

The cameras cover school days from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

TPD says installation is at no cost to the City. Instead, RedSpeed receives a percentage of every ticket.

The first offense is $75, and the second is $125.

Once cameras and signs are installed and go live, police say they're giving the community a 30-day period where speeders will only receive warnings.

The first schools to receive the cameras are Harper Elementary, Jerger Elementary, and Thomasville High School.

TPD says traffic studies show that these areas see more than a thousand speeders in a single school day.