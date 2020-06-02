Camilla Tyson plant employee dead after shooting at plant

By: WALB News 10
June 2, 2020
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) -- An employee at the Camilla Tyson plant is dead after a late Tuesday afternoon shooting, according to Stedderick Thomas, Mitchell County coroner.
The 31-year-old employee died at a hospital from a gunshot wound, Thomas said.
The victim, who has not been identified yet, died shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to the coroner.
The Camilla Police Department responded to a shooting at the Camilla plant on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the call came in at 3:47 p.m.
Police, the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office, the and other emergency personnel are on the scene.
In a statement to WALB, a spokesperson said,
"We’re still learning details about an incident in the parking lot of our Camilla, Georgia, plant today and may say more later. We’re working with local authorities as they investigate and are grateful for their swift response and assistance.
The decision has been made to not operate the facility tonight or in the morning. We’ll determine when to resume operations when we have more information."