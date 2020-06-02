Camilla Tyson plant employee dead after shooting at plant

By: WALB News 10

June 2, 2020

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) -- An employee at the Camilla Tyson plant is dead after a late Tuesday afternoon shooting, according to Stedderick Thomas, Mitchell County coroner.

The 31-year-old employee died at a hospital from a gunshot wound, Thomas said.

The victim, who has not been identified yet, died shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to the coroner.

The Camilla Police Department responded to a shooting at the Camilla plant on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the call came in at 3:47 p.m.

Police, the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office, the and other emergency personnel are on the scene.

In a statement to WALB, a spokesperson said,