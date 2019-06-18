Can high-tech cars save more lives?

By: Consumer Reports

Advances in car technology are making cars safer than ever before, but not everyone has access to these lifesaving features. In fact, less than half of new cars include forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking as standard equipment. Consumer Reports investigates to find out why this technology isn’t standard on every vehicle.

Did you know that 9 out of every 10 serious crashes are linked to driver error? Safety features like forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking are proven to help avoid them.

But these safety features are only standard in 44 percent of 2019 model cars. Consumer Reports would like to see ALL cars have this life-saving technology.

Jeff Plungis of Consumer Reports says, “We think these technologies are so important that they factor into our ratings. We’d like more vehicles to have these safety features as standard equipment and unfortunately the roll out has been slow.”

CR says the slow-to-market safety technology is all too common.

Take a look at seat belts - Consumer Reports tested them in 1956, but it took more than ten years for the government to require them on all cars. Since 1960, more than 300,000 lives have been saved.

Even today, seatbelt technology has evolved to make passengers safer.

“Two parts of the seatbelt that really work during a crash are the pretensioner and the limiter," Plungis explains. "The pretensioner pulls the belt tight during the crash so you don’t fly forward and the load limiter lets out a little bit of slack as that’s happening so that as you’re flying into the seatbelt you don’t get hurt by the belt. All this great technology isn’t standard on all cars and isn’t always available in the back seat. We need to find ways to save lives. It shouldn't be a luxury option.”

So what’s next for safety? CR says we might all be looking to the cloud to keep us safe on the roads. V2V, or vehicle-to-vehicle technology, allows cars to communicate with each other and coordinate traffic signals to help avoid crashing. Automakers and tech companies say self-driving cars could be the Holy Grail of highway safety, working to reduce or even eliminate crashes altogether. But CR says fully self-driving cars are still years or even decades away.

