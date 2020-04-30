Canceled track season may cost Florida High sprinter opportunities at Division I

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 30, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- With the track and field season canceled, Florida High senior Jacquell Lewis may not get to live out her dream of competing as a Division I athlete.

Lewis runs the 200 and 400 meter dashes. She also runs 4x100m and 4x400m relays, but her bread-and-butter event is the 100-meter dash.

Her personal best in the 100m dash is 12.13 seconds. She thinks she can shave half a second off that time, which would be an incredible feat.

"The second 100 I ran at Godby," Lewis said. "I went 12.17."

Earning a Division I scholarship has been six years in the making for Lewis, who has competed on varsity since she was a seventh grader.

"She is one of the top sprinters in the big bend area," Florida High girls' track and field coach April McGriff said. "She has gone to state several times in her career. This season was very important for her."

Lewis, though, is hand cuffed. With her season having been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is nothing she can do to show schools her improvement.

"I have to stay in shape," Lewis said. "That's all I can do right now is stay in shape. Still practice and do workout videos at home and ab workouts."

Right now, Lewis has offers from Division II schools, but she thinks she can compete at the Division I level.

"I've been running for like 11 years," Lewis said. "Not being able to go DI, DII would be heart breaking for me, but I'll still be blessed that I got an offer from any other school.

Lewis said she hopes to make a decision by mid-May or early-June.