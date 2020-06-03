Candlelight vigil held at Cascades Park as peaceful protests continue in Tallahassee

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Wednesday saw a moving change of pace, as hundreds joined forces for a candlelight vigil at Cascades Park.

Security was tight: Officers searched bushes and the entrance was blocked with City of Tallahassee buses as protesters marched just a few blocks away before, eventually, making their way to the amphitheater.

"It's amazing, because there were several rumors saying there was going to be violence tonight, but we knew it wasn't going to be true," said Pastor Quincy Griffin with the Family Worship and Praise Center.

Under the protection of police, a night of unity and peace, with Tallahassee faith leaders taking the stage.

"Sunday is usually the most segregated time, so to see such a diverse crowd out here today, it warms my heart," Brittney Geathers, a vigil attendee, said.

Wednesday night, people of all races and ages spoke out in their fight against injustice.

Making Tallahassee proud.

Some people who attended say they felt this is a step in the right direction, but they also feel there's a lot more work that needs to be done.