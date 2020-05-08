Canopy Oaks Elementary teachers celebrated during Teacher Appreciation Week

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 7, 2020

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Canopy Oaks Elementary School PTO took Teacher Appreciation Week to new heights with their scavenger hunt Thursday.

The PTO members said they wanted to honor their teachers for their countless hours of hard work they put in everyday.

The scavenger hunt started at the school, where students put up signs showing their love and support for the teachers.

The next two stops gave teachers a chance to cool down with Kona Ice and snacks at neighboring homes.

All roads led to the grand finale: a billboard on North Monroe street showcasing a photo of all the teachers at the school. The billboard, which is set to be shown for two days, was put up to show the whole city of Tallahassee how much Canopy Oaks cares about its teachers.

One teacher said she loved and appreciated all of the support and that she will never forget this day.

“We’re just so thankful for our school’s PTO and for all of our students and parents that have made us feel the love this week," said 5th grade science teacher Brynn Wallace. "We needed it. We just miss our students, we miss our classrooms, we miss our world.”

The Canopy Oaks teachers will have their appreciation week capped off Friday with a twenty-five dollar amazon gift card.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.