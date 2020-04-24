Cape Cod League announces cancellation of 2020 season due to coronavirus

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Cape Cod Baseball League, widely considered to be the best summer league for college baseball players, has announced their 2020 season is canceled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

After careful consideration, the Cape Cod Baseball League Executive Committee has voted unanimously to cancel the 2020 season. For more info: https://t.co/UTtMBoM87h — Cape League (@Official_CCBL) April 24, 2020

Four Florida State players were expected to play in the 2020 season in the Cape; LHP Bryce Hubbart, LHP Parker Messick, OF Robby Martin and IF Nander De Sedas.