Capital City Amphitheater hosts multiple big name concerts

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 7, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Capital City Amphitheater is offering multiple big-name concerts in the next three months.

Coming up next weekend, Third Eye Blind will be performing.

According to Visit Tallahassee, there are still tickets for that show available; it will be on Friday, November 15.

Tickets for two other major concerts will go on sale at noon on Friday, November 7.

Dennis DeYoung is performing on Thursday, February 20; he is a founding member of Stix, and will perform some of the band's greatest hits.

The award-winning R&B group Boys II Men will be in Tallahassee on Friday, February 29.

Senior Marketing Director Katie Kole said Leon County Tourism tries to bring a wide range of acts to the area.

"We have a large audience! We have students in Tallahassee, we also have just normal residents, so we try to do a really vast variety of audience to help bring in acts that touch every person in Tallahassee one way or another," said Kole.

The Capital City Amphitheater performance is the only scheduled concert for Boys II Men in the entire Southeast; leaders expect it to draw tourists from around the region.