Capital City Chamber begins face mask giveaway on the Tallahassee Southside

By: Chloe Harden | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 19, 2020

The Capital City Chamber of Commerce is stepping in to help those in need, in Tallahassee.

Launching the "Facing the Challenge" initiative, at Sunrise Place Apartments. The initiative is centered around supplying face masks to the Southside and Frenchtown areas of Tallahassee.

Volunteers are going door-to-door, giving face masks to those without protective gear. They hope to encourage folks to stay safe, amid the current health pandemic.

Chamber President, Katrina Tuggerson, leading the charge. She's excited to do her part, in the fight against Covid-19.

"For us to be doing this on a Sunday, it's even more amazing," shares Tuggerson. "It shows that we care, as a community. This is, in the words [of] The United States, this is United Tallahassee and this is how we come together."

Volunteers are continuing the giveaway efforts until all their masks run out.

Visit capcitychamber.com or their Facebook page for drop off location information.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved