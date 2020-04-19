Capital Regional Medical Center's COVID-19 Unit works to treat patients

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 19, 2020

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- With COVID-19 numbers constantly rising,

medical facilities are forced to make changes to their normal practices

to host and treat covid patients.

In Tallahassee, Capital Regional Medical Center is making its changes by adding a covid unit in unprecedented times.

“We’ve never seen anything like this ever in my lifetime so it’s been extremely difficult," said CRMC Chief Nursing Officer Ann Smith.

When Capital Regional Medical Center started to receive covid patients, leaders knew they needed to separate them into at least two units to ensure the best care.

“So the best thing we could do is to cohort those patients together so we can separate them from any other patients in the hospital," said Smith.

The COVID-19 and critical care units are headed by a special group of nurses and physicians that work specifically with covid patients to prevent cross-contamination.

“The nurses work as a team. They make sure that you know we pass all the meals together, we make sure that all the vitals are taken together, all the lab works done appropriately," said Covid Unit Director Laura Burgess. "We really go hand over hand to make sure that every single person is involved.”

To keep everyone safe, CRMC asks everyone in the facility to wear a mask. They screen every patient and treat them as if they’re a positive case until results show otherwise.

“When they come in we may have those patients, they’re testing. Their test results come back negative and we will move them to an internal unit," said Burgess. "So they still get the care that they need but now they don’t need that closed isolation.”

Testing results typically come back in five to seven days but CRMC is working to decrease the wait to about twenty four hours.

“By us being able to hopefully get these results in 24 hours we can get these patients in and out of the covid unit as quickly as possible if they’re negative," said Smith. "If they’re positive then we can provide that care for them and cohort those patients together.”

Quicker results could comfort patients who can’t have loved-ones visit but the nurses are trying to fill that void.

“We become the visitors for these patients. Comforting them, explaining everything to them," said Burgess. "We set up it’s so that we can FaceTime with our patients so they can see their family members.”

The nurses are hoping people take this seriously so we can overcome it.

“We have to be safe, we have to isolate, because that’s how we’re going to end this thing," said Burgess.

CRMC is currently hosting anywhere from twenty-two to twenty-eight patients a day and say their goal is to get patients healthy as quick as possible.