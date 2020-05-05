Capital Regional Medical Center rescheduling elective surgeries

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 5, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Capital Regional Medical Center is beginning to reschedule elective surgeries, the hospital announced in a press release.

CRMC says its physicians are actively rescheduling medical procedures now that phase one of Gov. Ron DeSantis' plan to reopen Florida has been issued.

Under the executive order, patients can access CRMC's emergency and inpatient services again, the hospital said.

“We remain diligent in our fight against COVID-19, and the health and safety of our patients, caregivers and communities is and will continue to be our top priority,” said Alan Keesee, CEO of Capital Regional Medical Center. “As we continue to monitor the trajectory of this pandemic as well as state and federal policies, we have begun to thoughtfully re-introduce scheduled procedures and surgeries to ensure that those who have been waiting for important care have access to treatment. Our access to resources and our commitment to safety protocols has us uniquely prepared to reintroduce these services. Many people in our community have medical needs unrelated to COVID-19 that should not be ignored, including emergency care.”

CRMC says it will continue to follow and exceed guidance from the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention when it comes to coronavirus. The hospital says it is placing its emphasis on four things to keep patients healthy and safe: infection prevention, access control, patient flow and distancing.

