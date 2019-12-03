Florida's First Family lights state Christmas tree

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — It's an annual, long-standing tradition in Florida: Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried presented a Florida-grown Christmas tree to the Governor, his family, and the state's Chief Financial Officer and Attorney General on Tuesday.

Governor Ron Desantis was given a Hannukkah Menorah while his family placed their own ornaments on the tree.

This specific tree, a Carolina Sapphire, came from a Tallahassee-owned Bavarian tree farm. Across the state, more than 16,000 trees are expected to be harvested from 140 Christmas tree farms.

