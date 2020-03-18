Capitol Regional Medical Center confirms two COVID-19 cases

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Capitol Regional Medical Center says they have been notified by the Florida Department of health that two patients who visited a Capital Regional free-standing emergency room have tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

CRMC says under the CDC's guidance, one patient was discharged and provided instruction for quarantine at home while they continue to treat the other patient at the hospital.

The hospital says upon the patients' arrivals at the hospital, protocols were immediately activated to ensure the safety of other patients.

Officials at the hospital say although one patient there is being treated for the coronavirus, the hospital remains fully operational. They add they are working with the CDC and other health officials to notify individuals who may have been in contact with the patient.

CRMC has not given any information regarding the patients, including age, gender or if they are residents of Leon or a surrounding county.

CRMC announced their cases shortly after Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare announced the first COVID-19 case to be confirmed in Leon County.

Following the announcements, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey took to social media to release a statement.

We have just learned of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tallahassee, with one of those individuals deceased. Our increased testing capacity and social distancing efforts are vitally important to slowing the spread of the virus and ultimately saving lives. — Mayor John E. Dailey (@MayorOfTLH) March 19, 2020

