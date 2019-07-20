Car accident in Alachua County leaves one person dead, several with serious injuries

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead and three people are suffering from serious injuries after a car accident involving three vehicles on State Road 24 in Alachua County.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene on Friday night around 8:17.

According to FHP, a Honda traveling westbound veered into oncoming traffic for unknown reasons, causing a head-on collision with a Jeep.

The impact led to the Honda rotating, causing another vehicle to strike the right side of the Honda.

The driver of the Jeep died from their injuries. Their identity has not been released yet as next of kin is still being notified.

The driver of the Honda, and the driver and passenger of the third vehicle were transported to a hospital to treat unspecified serious injuries.

FHP will continue investigating this accident.