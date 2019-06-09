Car accident in Madison County leaves two people seriously injured

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 9, 2019

MADISON COUNTY, Fla.--- A Saturday night car crash leaves two people seriously injured.

The crash happened on I-10 SR8 at around 9:30 Saturday evening.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the first vehicle, a Hyundai Elantra, was traveling east on I-10 in the outside lane while a second vehicle, a Dodge Journey, was stopped on the shoulder of the interstate.

The Elantra's front end collided with the Journey's rear end, the impact of the collision causing the Journey to turn and move southeast into the grass shoulder.

The drivers of both vehicles, 25-year-old Stephen Robinson and 37-year-old Gustavo Pizarro-Latorre, were taken to Tallahassee Memorial with serious injuries.

The two passengers with Pizarro-Latorre suffered only minor injuries.

A witness to the crash says that the Elantra had just passed him before colliding with the other vehicle.

Robinson faces charges of careless driving.