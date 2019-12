By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 2, 2019

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) — Georgia Power says 900 households lost power in Bainbridge Monday after a car hit a pole near one of its substations.

Power initially went out around 2 a.m., and Georgia Power says it was restored for customers by 12:30 p.m.

The power company says the crash was the reason why it took longer to restore power than normal.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved