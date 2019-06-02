Car crash in Gadsden County injures two people

By: WCTV Eyewitness

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) --- An early morning car accident leaves two people injured, one critically and another seriously.

The crash happened on US Highway 27.

The driver veered off of the road and lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle crashed into a ditch and the windshield made impact with a downed tree that was resting on the shoulder, causing the roof of the vehicle to shear off.

The vehicle continued traveling along the shoulder, where the undercarriage struck an embankment before colliding with multiple standing trees, causing the car to overturn and land on its top.

One passenger was ejected from the vehicle.

According to authorities, the driver is suffering from critical injuries, one passenger suffers from serious injuries, and another passenger has no reported injuries.

They are being treated at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation