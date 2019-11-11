Car crash on Highway 19 in Taylor County leaves one dead and seriously injures two others

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 11, 2019

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. – A Sunday night car crash on US Highway 19 in Taylor County leaves one person dead and two others seriously injured, says Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 9 p.m.

According to FHP, a Chevy Trax was traveling northbound on US Highway 19 on the inside lane north of Slaughter Road. A Subaru Forester was traveling southbound on the inside lane of the northbound side of the road.

The front of the Forester collided with the front of the Forester, causing both vehicles to rotate and continue moving.

The Trax landed in a median facing southeast.

The Forester overturned and landed on the shoulder of the road facing southeast.

The driver of the Forester, identified as 33-year-old Verity Coghill, was taken to a hospital. She was later pronounced dead.

Her passenger, 52-year-old Brian Coghill, was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The driver of the Trax, 34-year-old Katie Wimberly, was also taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

All victims were transported Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

The crash is currently being investigated.