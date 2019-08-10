Car crash on Thomasville Road leaves one man with serious injuries

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – An early morning crash leaves one man recovering in the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happening around two a.m. on Thomasville Road, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Tallahassee native Jmar Wright, ran off of the roadway for unknown reasons.

As Wright tried to get back on the road, his vehicle began to rotate and eventually hit a tree in the median.

Wright was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital to have his serious injuries treated.

Florida Highway Patrol cited the driver for failure to maintain a single lane.