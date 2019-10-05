Car crashes into Habanas Boardwalk

By WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Authorities are investigating a Lexus crashing into the Habanas Boardwalk off of Mahan Drive. The restaurant posted about the incident to Facebook.

The owner of the restaurant told Eyewitness News that the crash happened just before 11:30am today, but he wasn't there to see it happen himself.

Four employees and several customers were inside while it happened, but no one was sitting next to the windows. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The owner also says the restaurant, while typically closed on Sundays, will spend the weekend cleaning. He says they had to cover parts of the facade with plywood and hosing parts of the storefront down. Their insurance agent is filing a claim on the restaurant's behalf.

Employees also say lots of customers have called asking if they can help clean up, but the owner politely turned them down.

Habanas Boardwalk is expected to reopen on Monday, and says the best way to show your support is to show up next week.