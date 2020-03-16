Car crashes into Riverside Cafe shed, driver suffers serious injuries

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

ST. MARKS, Fla. (WCTV) — A 21-year-old Bainbridge man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after his car crashed into a shed at the Riverside Cafe early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 2016 Dodge Charger was traveling south on Port Leon Drive in St. Marks, Florida around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The car collided with a center median concrete curb and went airborne before colliding with a shed at the Riverside Cafe, FHP says.

The driver was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare to treat his serious injuries.

The cafe is located at 69 Riverside Drive in St. Marks. The car came to a complete stop underneath the shed.

FHP says the Wakulla County Sheriff's Department, Emergency Services and Fire Rescue all assisted them at the scene.

