By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 19, 2019

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Bainbridge Public Safety says a vehicle has driven into the Serenity Med Spa of Bainbridge.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Officials say the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the break, causing the vehicle to more into the front wall of the building.

The City of Bainbridge says the spa had not yet opened for business.

Officials say the spa has since opened.