Car drives through front of Thomasville store

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) – A driver is hurt after plowing her car into the front of a business at a Thomasville shopping center.

Police say the woman was trying to park in front of Shoe Department, along US Highway near East Jackson Street.

The woman told investigators her foot slipped off the brake and she accidentally hit the gas pedal, accelerating through the front window of the store.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The store was closed at the time of the crash. No one was inside and no one else was hurt.

