By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) --- Deputies are working the scene at Coe Landing where officials say a vehicle was found in the water with one occupant dead and the other critically injured. The victim has been taken to a local hospital.

Officials warning everyone in the area to be cautious.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.