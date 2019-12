By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 16, 2019

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — Suwannee Fire and Rescue says it responded to a crash on Sunday where a car got stuck under a semi truck.

According to a post from the Suwannee Fire and Rescue Facebook page, no injuries were reported in the crash on 76th Street at 185th Road.

There were delays on 76th Street as crews cleared out the scene.

