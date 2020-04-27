Tallahassee stabbing and carjacking suspect arrested

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it has arrested a suspect in connection to a stabbing and carjacking that happened on March 12.

The department says its officers responded to the 1900 block of Nani Drive that day to investigate a stabbing. Police say two adult victims told them they were sleeping in a van with an acquaintance, 41-year-old Anthony Coleman, when he suddenly attacked them with a sharp object in their sleep.

The witnesses say Coleman was in the backseat when he attacked the female victim in the driver's seat and the male victim on the passenger side.

Coleman got the car started and the two victims were able to escape before he drove off, the department says.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police say at the time of the crime the victims didn't know the suspect's real name, so they referred to him as "Tattoo Johnny," since he was a street tattoo artist.

Investigators were able to determine Coleman fled to Crandall, Georgia following the crime. The department got warrants for armed carjacking and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The Murray County Sheriff's Department and the Chatsworth Police Department helped TPD locate Coleman. He was arrested on Saturday in a motel in Chatsworth. He is being held in Georgia awaiting extradition to Florida.

Police say the van he stole during the crime has not been recovered.

