Carnival to lay off hundreds in Florida, other states

By: The Associated Press

May 15, 2020

MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Corp., the world’s largest cruise company, announced on Thursday it will be laying off hundreds of employees due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s CEO Arnold Donald said the combination of layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts were “necessary” as the pause on cruise travel enters its third month.

The majority of affected employees in the U.S. will be in Florida, California and Washington state, Carnival Corp. said in an email. The company is eliminating 820 positions and furloughing 537 employees for up to six months in Florida out of a workforce of about 3,000 employees.

Carnival Corp. did not reveal the number of job eliminations in the other states or countries around the world.

