CARRABELLE, Fla. (WCTV) – Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Carrabelle Thursday night that killed a man on a bicycle.

Troopers say 59-year-old Willie Lee English of Carrabelle was riding his bicycle on NE 5th Street.

He was hit by a car traveling south on the road. English was taken to the hospital where he died.

The driver and two passengers in the vehicle were not hurt.

Investigators say the driver of the car stopped immediately after the crash.