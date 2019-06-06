Carrabelle camp trained soldiers ahead of D-Day invasion

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

CARRABELLE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Some United States soldiers trained for the D-Day invasion right here in the Big Bend. Camp Gordon Johnston and the beaches of Carrabelle served as a training ground to thousands of soldiers, teaching them to storm ashore, dodge gunfire and attack from the dunes.

The camp was open from 1942-1946 along Highway 98 in Carrabelle.

The training ground was one that even residents in Carrabelle had no idea about. The site held prisoners of war along with soldier training.

In 1942, Vivian Hess was nine-years-old, whose father was the postmaster of the base.

"I loved everything that I did here," Hess recalled. "I was well received by the soldiers, ate in the mess hall."

The letters that Hess and her mother wrote to soldiers and the patches they gave her, she says, are all a reminder of their great sacrifice and service.

