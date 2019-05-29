Carter-Smith financial disclosure form could be made public

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Paige Carter-Smith was in federal court at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning to discuss her attorney representation.

Carter-Smith's attorney has been Stephen Webster, but weeks ago he filed to be removed from the case, citing issues with payment.

Judge Hinkle ruled last week during a telephonic hearing that withdrawing from the case was not an option.

Wednesday morning in Court, Carter-Smith asked the government to appoint Webster as her attorney, with pre-set interim payments, and possible vouchers approved by the court.

Webster said he was ready to accept that appointment.

Carter-Smith has to fill out a CJA23, a financial disclosure form.

The US Attorney's Office requested a copy of that form, while Webster wants to file it under seal.

The US Attorney's Office argued , while Webster said the document should not be used as discovery against Carter-Smith, citing her Fifth Amendment rights.

Judge Hinkle did not decide whether that form would be filed under seal.

He said in court he does not want to delay the proceedings further, giving both sides until Monday, June 3, to file any additional arguments on this matter.

Meanwhile, J.T. Burnette will be able to take a planned summer vacation.

His attorney, Tim Jansen, filed a motion on May 28, requesting that Burnette be able to take a pre-paid vacation to Alaska from June 27, 2019, to July 4, 2019.

The motion states that the U.S. Attorney's office and Burnette's parole officer had no objection; Judge Hinkle granted the motion on May 29.