Cascades Park goes gold to kick off Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 5, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Miles loved cats. And he loved a trip to Disney World.

His father, Matt Shanaghan, shared his favorite memories of his son as he inspired crowds at Cascades Goes Gold, an event designed to kick off Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

In 2017, Miles was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, a rare cancer that affects about 700 kids each year. In 2018, Miles passed away shortly after a second stem cell treatment.

During this tough time, the Hang Tough foundation stepped in.

"Having a child sick like that it feels like you're along on an island somewhere," Shanaghan said.

"To have someone send a package with stuff for us to play with him was just incredible."

Hang Tough gave Miles and his siblings toys to play with. The group sparks joy among dozens of local families during their darkest days.

Now, Matt pays it forward. He's using his story to inspire others at events all across town.

The event concluded with a walk of remembrance, honoring children who lost their battle to cancer.

"[Miles] should be here walking with us," Shanaghan said.

"He should be here with his brothers, and so many kids should be here with their families and they can't you know. It's up to us to do better."

