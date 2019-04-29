Case of missing Alzheimer's patient under state review

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration is reviewing how an Alzheimer’s patient was able to walk away from a care center in Tallahassee.

The agency is not saying what factors it may be looking at in the case of 65-year-old Timothy Gaines.

“This incident is currently under review by the Agency. Due to its active status, we have no further information available at this time,” according to AHCA Deputy Communications Director Patrick Manderfield.

Gaines was reported missing from Elder Day Stay off North Monroe St. around 3 pm on April 23. He was found a few hours later, four miles away along South Adams St. just past East Paul Russell Road.

Gaines had fallen and a passerby called 911. He was taken to the ER before authorities realized he was the missing patient.

The CEO of Elder Care Services, Mark Baldino, told WCTV last week the agency is also reviewing how Gaines got away from the day center. Baldino says they're putting processes in place to keep it from happening again.

Baldino says in his seven years as CEO, this has never happened.

Authorities say Gaines was wearing a tracking device but it couldn't receive a signal while he was in the hospital.

