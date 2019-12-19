Casey DeSantis proving to be most active First Lady in decades

By: Mike Vasilinda | Capitol News Service

December 19, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis promised to be an active executive when he was sworn into office nearly a year ago.

What he didn’t mention, is that Floridians would also be getting the most active First Lady in decades.

On the day he was sworn in, Ron DeSantis quoted Alexander Hamilton.

“Energy in the executive is the leading character in the definition of good government,” said DeSantis.

He didn’t make it clear Floridians were getting a two for one deal.

In a little less than a year, First Lady Casey DeSantis has taken on mental health in schools, teen suicide prevention worked with first responders on PTSD and other concerns.

“I can either sit by or I can be active,” said First Lady DeSantis.

With all she is doing, she is the most active First Lady Florida has seen in recent memory.

“Never once has the governor ever said to me, hey, what are you doing, or can I see what you’re doing, or let’s review it. From the beginning, he’s always told me lead with conviction and principle and do what you know in your heart to be right and go do it,” said First Lady DeSantis.

There is also another first in the works.

“Has there ever been in the history of Florida three children, three years of age and under? And so far, we’ve gone back to 1845 and we haven’t seen anything yet,” said First Lady DeSantis. “It’s a lot for the Mansion.”

The DeSantis’ are expecting in March.

“Just because he is the Governor of Florida doesn’t mean he gets out of diaper duty. So he will be doing that at two am if its called for, doing so feedings if that's need too, and helping with the other two kids,” said First Lady DeSantis.

First Lady DeSantis said he plan for the holidays is to enjoy the food, as she’s eating for two.

